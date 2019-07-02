MAXINE GORDON gets on court with Isabella and Ava Moss, York tennis sensations who dream of being as successful as Serena and Venus Williams – and playing at Wimbledon

YORK sisters Isabella and Ava Moss can't remember a time without tennis.

Their parents, Rowan and Nicky are tennis coaches and as soon as the girls could hold a racquet they were hitting tennis balls.

Now aged 12 and 10 respectively, they are winning matches and tournaments at home and abroad and are ranked among the top 25 for their age groups in the UK. Ava is the current Yorkshire number one for under tens. Both are playing in division one of the ladies' tennis league in York for Wigginton.

So do they want to be the Williams sisters of York?

"Yes!" declares Ava with a beaming smile. "That's the goal," chimes sister Isabella. Their other dream is to play at Wimbledon.

Born just 23 months apart, Isabella is a few inches taller – at the moment. But Ava is quick to point out that is likely to change as they grow up. "I am predicted to be half an inch taller!"

There is no other sign of sibling rivalry and, if anything, having a sister who is also a budding tennis star is a boon.

Ava says: "It's really nice that there is always someone to train with and to warm up with."

Isabella adds: "It's good to have a sister who is also playing – and we can play doubles together." Tennis training takes up a huge part of their week. They have 12 to 15 hours a week on the court as well as three hours strength and conditioning training. On top of that they travel across the country to tournaments.

Last weekend, Nicky had to drive one daughter to a tournament in Glasgow, then return to York to take the other to a competition in Edinburgh the following day.

And every Thursday afternoon Nicky takes Isabella for dedicated coaching at the Regional Play Development Centre, in Bolton, which is funded by the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) and aimed at encouraging young talent.

It means Isabella has to miss an afternoon of lessons at York's Manor School, but Nicky says she catches up on her iPad during the journey. The school, she says, has been "fantastic" and "hugely supportive". Which is just what a tennis hopeful needs.

The talented duo have travelled abroad for competitions too, including a trip to Rafa Nadal's tennis centre in Majorca where they met the Spanish star and his coach and uncle, Toni Nadal. They were delighted to pose for photos with the champ, who is their favourite player.

So what does the future hold for them? Can they go all the way?

The family say: why not?

Rowan, 49, from Malton, a former Yorkshire doubles champion and now one of 50 LTA master performance coaches in the UK, said: "They would like to be professionals, and if they want it, I want it.

"It's a great aspiration to have. Even if they reach a strong county or national level it will open doors for whatever they choose to do."

Rowan, who has been a coach for more than 30 years, runs Down The Line Sports tennis school at the York St John University Sports Park in Haxby Road, teaching all ages and abilities on a pay-and-play basis.

He said: "I don't like it when parents are put off thinking being a pro is too difficult and for their kids not to do it. Why not see if they can do it and see where it goes? If they get the opportunity to play professional tennis it is a dream come true, don't be put off. But I do tell them to focus on education as well."

How good would they need to be to have a professional tennis playing career?

"If they play pro-tennis, they don't have to be as good as Andy Murray," he says."As females, they should have better opportunities because there are not as many girls playing."

Is there a risk the girls are under too much pressure to succeed?

"If there comes a time they don't want to do it, then they don't have to do it. We are a tennis family; me and Nicky are both coaches and they have been around tennis all their lives. But they love it," he says.

How will it be when they have to play against each other in big competitions - will they handle the rivalry?

"That will probably come sooner rather than later," says Rowan. At the moment, the sisters compete in different age categories. "I think they will behave on court in a good, professional manner and when they come off court they will be sisters again."

Besides working on their movement, fitness and matchplay, the sisters work on strategy and mental toughness. Ava shows me a book she keeps in her tennis bag. In it she plans all her matches, detailing a plan A of how she is going to approach the match and a plan B in case that fails. Afterwards, she makes notes, reflecting on what went right and what she could improve on.

Losing happens a lot in tennis and each sister is developing vital skills in resilience.

Isabella says: "I don't overthink the match. I forget about it and focus on the next one."

Ava adds: "I get my head up high and get on with the next one."

Do they get nervous before a competition?

Isabella goes first: "I get nervous sometimes, but mostly I am excited and look forward to it."

And Ava? "The fuzzy feeling goes away and I feel excited. I like playing the level above me to see how I do - whether I win or lose."

It can be an expensive business at this level, concedes Rowan and Nicky. Isabella's racquets cost £200 each, and she has five in her tennis bag. Luckily tennis brand Yonex has sponsored her this year and provided some free racquets.

Travelling to a tournament incurs transport, accommodation, food and entry costs. A recent trip set the family back £600 while going abroad to play runs into four figures, says Rowan.

"What we do with that is combine it with a family holiday."