PLANS to extend a pub’s opening hours have been criticised by a neighbour - who claims they can hear the pub quiz questions from their lounge.

The owners of The Corner Pin in Tanner Row have asked City of York Council for permission to extend their opening hours from 1.30am on Fridays and Saturdays to 3am.

But a resident living nearby has objected to the proposals - complaining about noise from the pub and saying the outdoor lighting means their window cleaner can no longer reach their bedroom windows.

A letter written from the neighbour to the council’s licensing committee says: “The conservatory doors are constantly left open and even held open by a hook so I can plainly hear the questions on quiz nights from within my lounge.

“I have to suffer constant noise past the allowable hours and the additional lighting in the beer garden is left on all night illuminating the side of my house and the two bedrooms – [the manager] had the audacity to tell me he could not switch them off since a refurbishment.

“There is also a CCTV camera now facing my house wall and presumably my bedroom windows.

“The new lighting strung across the outside area has also meant that my window cleaners cannot now access the two bedroom windows for cleaning.”

The pub, which is owned by Marston’s brewery, has agreed to have two bouncers on the door on Friday and Saturday nights from 10pm until closing time if it is granted an extension to its licence.

As a result, the police have withdrawn their objection to the application.

Marston’s spokesman said: “We have worked with the local responsible authorities on ensuring we have correct protocols in place for this and have their full support. We hope this will be a great opportunity for the pub to accommodate additional trade at peak times.”

A letter submitted as part of the application says: “It is not necessarily intended that the premises will be traded regularly to the times proposed, it is more trying to avoid the need for temporary event notices etc.”

The pub is located in the city centre cumulative impact zone - an area where there is a significant number of licensed premises. The meeting will take place at West Offices at 10am on July 4.