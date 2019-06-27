THE family of an 11-year-old York boy with Tourette syndrome is holding a fundraising family fun day this weekend.
Young Fletcher Sleightholm's aunt, Jodie Sandford, has organised the event at Acorn Rugby Club, Thanet Road, to raise money for charity Tourettes Action and its group in York.
The event takes place on Sunday, June 30 from 1pm, with burgers and hot dogs, a bouncy castle, an ice cream cart, festival hair and glitter tattoos.
In addition, there will be a raffle and live music from 4pm.
All prizes for the raffle have been donated by local businesses and include a six-month gym membership at X Martial Arts in Acomb.
The day will also feature a talk offering an insight into living with Tourette syndrome.
Fletcher's parents, Natalie and Stuart, will be hosting another fundraising event at Rosevale care home, Wigginton, in July.