CASTLE Howard has played host to some exceptional guests in the past, including film and TV crews and rock bands, but now it is welcoming some rather more prickly guests.

The North Yorkshire stately home has teamed up with East Riding rescue group, Hoggies Respite, to provide a safe home to hedgehogs in need.

The partnership comes at a crucial time, as hedgehog numbers have declined dramatically over the past 10 years and there are now thought to be fewer than one million left in the UK.

Hoggies Respite is working to get these vulnerable creatures back on their feet and rehabilitated more than 190 sick and injured hogs in 2018 alone – releasing them back into the wild.

Maggie Farmer, one of the founders of Hoggies Respite, said: “With acre upon acre of hedgerows, woodland and parkland, Castle Howard is the perfect release site.

“It’s fantastic to know that our hedgehogs will find a safe home here and hopefully help populations thrive.”

Among the animals to be released are orphans Fred, Ginger and Edd and Mama Mama, a mother with six hoglets.

Castle Howard estate manager, James Holliday, said: “We are thrilled to be part of the excellent work done by the team at Hoggies Respite.

“Our natural landscape and the wildlife that lives here are just as important as the historic buildings in our care and they too need conserving.

“We look forward to welcoming the first set of hedgehogs as they make their journey back into the wild.”

For more information visit hoggiesrespite.org.uk