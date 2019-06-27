A YORK restaurant is celebrating the return of Shakespeare’s Rose Theatre.

The Ivy, in St Helen’s Square, is marking the return of the pop-up theatre to the city with

a host of Shakespearian-inspired celebrations throughout the summer.

From this week until Sunday, September 1, the brasserie’s entrance will be adorned with a striking floral arch display, inspired by a selection of the Bard’s most famous works

As well as featuring flowers, bark and vines, the installation also has a wooden bench, offering the ideal spot for a pre- or post-dinner selfie – romantic or otherwise.

The restaurant will also have a menu of bespoke Shakespeare-themed cocktails, specially created by the bar team.

General manager, Anthony Gaudio, said: “We’re delighted to see Shakespeare’s Rose Theatre return for a second year this summer. It proved to be hugely popular with residents and visitors alike when it came to York in 2018.”

In addition to its Shakespearian celebrations, The Ivy boasts a display of artwork depicting York and the surrounding area.

For more information see theivyyork.com