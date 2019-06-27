A MUCH-LOVED York pre-school has celebrated its 50th anniversary with a special summer fair.

Families and staff, past and present, of Marygate Pre-school, in Clifton, joined together to mark the milestone at a summer fair, also attended by Rachael Maskell MP and Lord Mayor of York, Janet Looker.

As one of the founding members of the York Pre-school Association in the 1960s, Cllr Looker has been a passionate supporter of early years education ever since.

She said: “Services for nursery age and pre-school children are the most important thing in the world.

“The values and learning that children pick up prepare them for later life and the sooner children start the better.”

Ms Maskell was unable to speak on the day as she was suffering from a throat infection.

The school started life as a playgroup in 1969.

Manager Mandy Stevenson, who with assistant manager, Veronica Rawkins, has worked there for more than 20 years, is one of three generations to have worked there.

Her daughter also works at the playgroup and her grandson attends.

Marygate Pre-school was rated Outstanding in all areas by Ofsted in January 2017.