A YORK-based Scout group has enjoyed a camp with an environmental theme.

The Copmanthorpe Scout group spent a full day beach cleaning at Robin Hood’s Bay, clearing up 5kg of rubbish in total.

In just 100 metres of beach, they collected 1,000 items of rubbish, with the final haul including everything from cable ties and fishing lines to parts of car tyres.

The Scouts worked alongside the Marine Conservation Society (MCS), who gave a presentation to the group, recording what they had found.

They learnt about the perils of plastic and other waste and how it affects seals and other marine life, as well as how long the different types of rubbish take to degrade.

The camp finished with games, a late evening hike and an overnight stay at Birch Hall, a Scout campsite near Scarborough.

MCS is the UK’s leading marine charity and works to ensure the UK’s seas are healthy, pollution free and protected.