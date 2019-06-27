ROLAND Walls, organiser of the long-running Black Swan Folk Club in York, has died.

A statement on the club's website reads: "Roland Walls (1954-2019), our club organiser and lynchpin for many years, passed away on June 26th 2019. We're all devastated. Our thoughts go out to his partner Sue, his Mum and his family. RIP Roland we'll miss you so much."

The club meets every Thursday in an upstairs room at the Black Swan Inn, in Peasholme Green, where Mr Walls regularly brought the best names in folk, as well as emerging talents, both national and local.

He also arranged folk concerts at the National Centre for Early Music, in Walmgate, in tandem with the NCEM.

Suffering from Motor Neurone Disease, he nevertheless organised the annual City of York Weekend at the Black Swan, where 45 acts performed from May 31 to June 2.

"In the end I've again done a lot of the organisation, with advice and assistance from Stan Graham and Chris Euesden," he wrote in the club's email newsletter. "Stan will be in overall charge on the weekend itself but I hope to put in an appearance each day myself, health permitting."

Those words were written for the May 15 edition, where Mr Walls announced: "It is now four months since the last of these newsletters and for a long while I thought I would never manage another one. My MND is getting remorselessly worse and my hands are now so weak and distorted that I find using a keyboard and mouse very difficult.

"At the same time my speech is getting increasingly slurred, meaning that dictation software is much less effective than used to be the case and makes a great many mistakes. Nevertheless, here I finally go again, though quite possibly for the last time."

Joe Coates, fellow York music promoter for Please Please You and at The Crescent, paid tribute on Facebook, writing: "Friend, educator and irrepressible booker of the good stuff for the Black Swan Folk Club; Roland Walls died last night. Bless him. Roland was one of the good guys."

Tonight's Black Swan Folk Club concert by Gilmore & Roberts is due to go ahead as planned.