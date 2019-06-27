HUNDREDS of diabetic patients across the York area may now avoid having to routinely prick their finger to test their blood sugar levels - thanks to a new device.

NHS Vale of York Clinical Commissioning group is to commission FreeStyle Libre, handheld equipment which scans over a sensor applied to the skin to measure glucose levels.

A spokeswoman said the technology will help people with Type 1 diabetes to self-manage their glucose levels.

She said the equipment gave a quick and painless glucose reading, a near-continuous record of measurement and an indication of level trends over time.

Dr Andrew Lee, executive director of primary care and population health, said more than 1,600 people lived with type 1 diabetes and the new technology offered a chance to revolutionise their diabetes self-management and give them more control over their health.

“Being able to monitor glucose readings digitally and access recordings on demand is an example of the brilliant digital resources we have in the NHS,” he said.

The spokeswoman said eligible people will be initiated on to FreeStyle Libre through the diabetes specialist team at York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

“Local GPs will then issue their patients with a prescription for two Freestyle Libre sensors per month until a six month re-assessment,” she said.

“Current evidence suggests that users of FreeStyle Libre may reduce the number of hypoglycaemic events (when blood sugar levels are too low) per day by over 25 per cent. Device accuracy and clinical acceptability also proved better than finger prick testing.”

Tara Kadis, lead diabetes nurse with the hospital trust, said that to provide evidence of the impact and ensure its usage is improving diabetes self-management, patients must agree to regular reviews with the clinician team and agree to scan their glucose levels at least eight times a day per day.

“People with type 1 diabetes who are interested in FreeStyle Libre can speak to their GP to check for eligibility and referrals to the York Diabetes Specialist Team,” she added.

For more information, go to www.valeofyorkccg.nhs.uk/rss/data/uploads/diabetes/final-fsl-commissioning-position-april-2019_v3.pdf.