CONSTRUCTION workers will do their bit to tackle plastic pollution while they celebrate owning shares in a local building company.

Lindum Group, which has offices in Elvington, is issuing all employees with reusable, metal drinking bottles today in a bid to remove the need to use disposable, plastic bottles on site and in offices.

The bottles will be handed out to 665 people at Lindum bases in York, Lincoln and Peterborough on national Employee Ownership Day which is held to celebrate the business and personal benefits of a company being employee-owned.

Lindum adopted this business model when it launched its share scheme in 1994.

It was brought in as the business looked to foster a deeper level of ownership and interest among employees.

Director Freddie Chambers said: “We are pleased to be an employee-owned business, because our employees can buy into the company, which we hope means they will feel more involved.

“EO Day is an opportunity for us to celebrate this business model and to draw attention to its benefits among our employees – particularly for those who have yet to join our share schemes.

“The metal water bottles are adorned in Lindum’s red and yellow branding and feature the slogan ‘Waterworks’ – which is a play on the company’s logo ‘Teamworks’.

“The idea was suggested by a member of staff, who felt it would be an appropriate gesture as the UK heads towards the warmer months but as we also face an international plastic pollution crisis.”