A YORK charity that helps people who face difficulty with everyday activities, including disabled people, dementia sufferers and those with mental health problems, has received a welcome donation.
The Pavers Foundation, on behalf of Stuart and Rachel Paver, has given £2,000 to Accessible Arts & Media, which runs a wide variety of fun, inclusive and creative projects in the city, including specialist sensory activities and arts and crafts activities.
The money will be used to support the Hands & Voices Choir, one of the first ever singing and signing choirs in the UK, which was established to help people with learning and communication difficulties take part in music.
Pavers managing director, Stuart, said: "Rachel and I were amazed at the joy on the faces of all the performers when the Hands & Voices Choir performed at a musical event we attended.
"It is certainly a bright moment in the week for them when the come together."
For more information about the Hands & Voices Choir visit aamedia.org.uk