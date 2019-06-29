An ex-TV soap actor and son of a rock star has been jailed for leading police on a 116mph pursuit in a S-class Mercedes Benz through North Yorkshire.

Benjamin Thomas Stephen Parr, 32, drove on the wrong side of country road round bends and was briefly airborne going over a level crossing at high speed before abandoning the car and hiding in a cul-de-sac, said Rob Galley, prosecuting.

When a police dog found him behind a bush, he claimed he wasn't the driver and therefore didn't have to take a breath test.

"You had been drinking seven or eight pints, beer or lager," Judge Simon Hickey said. "It is clear that is why you were trying to get away from the police."

Parr played Freddie the stripper in Hollyoaks in 2007, and now heads a company supplying alcohol wholesale to pubs and clubs.

His father, the rock star John Parr of St Elmo's Fire fame, watched in the public gallery as the 32-year-old was jailed for eight months, banned from driving for two years and four months and ordered to take an extended driving test before driving alone again.

Benjamin Parr, of Sykehouse Road, Sykehouse, Doncaster, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, failure to take a breath test and failure to provide information about who was driving.

For him, Ryan Donoghue said he had panicked when he saw the police car put on its blue lights behind him.

Nobody had been injured and no vehicles had been damaged in the high speed pursuit which had only lasted three and a half minutes and had slowed down in residential streets.

He was a hard-working man who would now have to hire a driver to take him to the business meetings he had to attend.

Mr Galley said the pursuit began when police tried to pull Parr over on the A19 south of Selby at 11.45pm on Sunday December 23.

Parr immediately accelerated up to 116 mph and continued to smash the speed limit as he raced along country roads with a front seat passenger.

He abandoned the car in the middle of a cul-de-sac in Womersley and ran off, but was found by the police dog.