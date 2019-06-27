A YORK children’s day nursery has been rated Outstanding in all areas following its latest Ofsted inspection.

Bright Beginnings, which is based in Rawcliffe, celebrated its 20th anniversary in May 2018 and has also achieved the Millie’s Mark award for outstanding paediatric first aid provision.

Christine Henderson, owner of the nursery, which was previously rated Good, said this new rating was “the icing on the cake”.

She said: “We have been overwhelmed by the support of our parents and children and we are all absolutely ecstatic.

“We have always recognised how hard our amazing team works and it is wonderful to have that officially acknowledged by Ofsted.

“We are very proud of our wonderful children, without whom this success would not be possible.”

In the report, the inspector observed inspirational teaching, strong bonds between children and staff and extremely high standards of leadership.

Christine is keen to ensure that children are exposed to the highest quality experiences and level of care – all highlighted in the report – and makes sure that she leads by example, with supportive management and a commitment to professional development.

She is particularly proud that the reported highlighted the nursery’s approach to inclusivity, ensuring that children with special educational needs, disabilities and those with English as a second language are effectively supported.

A parent of a child at the nursery said: “[The team] continues to go above and beyond each child’s and parental needs. Filling children’s days with fun and exciting development and social opportunities.”