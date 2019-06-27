A LOCAL retirement living complex is inviting retirees to enjoy champagne and canapes tomorrow (Friday, June 28).

McCarthy and Stone development, Cardinal Court, on Bishophill Junior, is opening its roof terrace overlooking the city walls between 2-4pm.

Live entertainment will be provided by Michael Bublé tribute act, The Voice of Bublé, who will perform a selection of the crooner's hits.

Guests will also be able to tour the development and view the luxurious retirement living apartments for the over 60s.

The complex offers a spacious homeowners' lounge and a guest suite, with a house manager and 24-hour emergency call system.

To book a place call 0800 201 4739 or go to mccarthyandstone.co.uk/cardinalcourt