A NORTH Yorkshire college has celebrated the end of another academic year with a special exhibition of students’ artwork.

Selby College’s art, design and media department hosted a vibrant showcase of work from its A-level, vocational and higher education courses as part of its annual Visual and Creative Arts exhibition.

Families of the young artists, staff, councillors, school teachers and prospective students of the college were able to explore the creative works and major projects on display.

The exhibition, which was set up like a professional standard art show, offered an opportunity to both celebrate the students’ achievements and, for final year students, to explain their work in greater depth.

Items on display covered a wide range of media, including photography, fine art, mixed-media print-making, time-based installations, moving images, music video and animations.

Diverse themes included global warming, emotions, behaviour, mental health, religion, childhood nostalgia, urbanisation, grief, old and new, innocence, sign language, plastic surgery, the Vikings, the human body, nature and the environment.

Many of the students who have completed their final year will now go on to higher courses of study, while others are starting their own photography businesses.

Subject area manager, Paul Belshaw, said: “It was a wonderful opening evening with a great turnout. The standard of presentation was first class and the department looked amazing.

“The students and staff were justifiably excited about the range and quality of the artwork and we received some excellent feedback from the public.”

Also attending were the Mayor of Selby, Malik Rofidi, the Chairman of Selby District Council, Donald Mackay, and his wife, Patricia.