NEW head teachers will take over at two York primary schools from September.

Johanna Slack, who currently holds the top post at Rufforth Primary, will be taking over from Catherine Precious at Tang Hall who is moving on to lead Hempland Primary Academy.

Jill Richards who is currently deputy head teacher at Elvington Primary School has been appointed to take over at Rufforth.

Miss Richards has been at Elvington since 2013, holding the deputy head post for the past three years. Prior to this she has worked in schools in Salford and Stockport.

Pam Edwards, Rufforth’s Chair of Governors, paid tribute to Mrs Slack "for all her hard work and dedication to her role as head teacher" at Rufforth.

"The governors are delighted to welcome Miss Jill Richards to the post of head teacher who will be providing strong and effective leadership for our school. We look forward to working in partnership with Pathfinder, Jill, staff and parents to take the school forwards from ‘good’ to ‘outstanding’ on its journey over the coming years.”

Mrs Slack has previously worked at Tang Hall Primary teaching in Key Stage 1. She then moved to New Earswick Primary, to serve as deputy head teacher before joining Rufforth which she has successfully lead for the past two years.

Jacqueline Walsh, Tang Hall’s Chair of Governors, said: “The governors are delighted to welcome Mrs Slack back to Tang Hall and look forward to working with her as the school continues on its school improvement journey.

Both Tang Hall and Rufforth Primary Schools are part of Pathfinder Multi Academy Trust which also includes Archbishop Holgate’s School and seven other primary schools.

Andrew Daly, Pathfinder MAT executive head teacher, said: “Following a full national recruitment campaign for both schools I am delighted we have been able to appoint two excellent colleagues for Tang Hall and Rufforth. I am looking forward to continuing to work with Mrs Slack in her new role at Tang Hall and also to welcoming Miss Richards to Rufforth and the Pathfinder MAT.”

Tang Hall and Rufforth Primary are rated as good by Ofsted.