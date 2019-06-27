ORGANISERS of this weekend’s Malton Show are promising a great day out with new attractions for all the family.

Celebrating its 133th anniversary, the show will again be held at Scampston Park, near Rillington, on Sunday. This year’s president is Charles Brader, whose association with the show began in the 1990s, when he stewarded the hunter classes, later becoming senior horse steward.

He said: “I think it is a fantastic show. Since it moved to Scampston Park it is probably on the best site in England, with easy access and a perfect setting with plenty of room for our three rings and all the other activities, such as the sheepdog trials.”

This year sees a range of new attractions, including a mini railway and North’s Fun Fair, which will be on the showground for the first time.

Also new for 2019 is a visit from the Yorkshire Regiment, who will be setting up both a paint ball range and an assault course.

Popular attractions from previous years are also returning, with the Ryedale Dog Rescue fun dog show and agility course and the Reptile Roadshow.

As well as vintage tractors and farm machinery, there will be classic cars and motorbikes.

Livestock entries are up on last year, with 90 classes for beef cattle, culminating in an Interbreed Pedigree Championship, along with a points cup for the most successful exhibitor.

The sheep section features 111 classes, with a further 20 for goats. There is a section for breeds recognised by the Rare Breeds Survival Trust, along with a number of Young Handler classes.

Hunters, coloured horses, show ponies and Mountain and Moorland are among the classes, along with a Retrained Racehorses section. Another first for 2019 are eight Shetland Pony Society classes.

There are also classes for pigeons and poultry, rabbits and cavies in the fur and feather section.

The nominated charity for this year is the Farming Community Network, a voluntary organisation and charity that supports farmers and families within the farming community through difficult times.

Charles, who is chairman of the show’s main sponsor, BATA, choose the beneficiary charity for the show as it is one close to his heart.

He said: “This is a charity which is very close to my heart and does some amazing work for the agricultural community.

“Malton Show is a great day out and I look forward to welcoming our visitors, whether they come every year, have not been for a while or are attending for the first time.”

For more information, go to maltonshow.com