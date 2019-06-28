EXCITEMENT is reaching fever pitch for one lucky group of York residents, who will find out how much they’ve won on the Postcode Lottery tonight.
The winners, who all live in the YO31 9 postcode area, are on tenter hooks waiting to find out what their prize will be.
They were informed in letters that Postcode Lottery ambassadors, including Danyl Johnson and Jeff Brazier, will be in the area this afternoon.
Each of the winners has bagged a minimum amount of £3,000 with a fortunate few taking home a six-figure cash sum – but they don’t yet know how much the final figure will be.
The first part of the winning postcode was announced on Facebook last week, with the big reveal of the full postcode and the prize breakdown on the Postcode Lottery website at 7.30pm tonight.
Danyl said: “I can’t wait to congratulate the winners in York.
“Only last month, players in East Riding were celebrating their lottery wins, so it’ll be fantastic to be back in Yorkshire once again.”
For details go to postcodelottery.co.uk