A LOCAL man who underwent gruelling treatment for cancer is celebrating two years of recovery with a freefall parachute jump.

Lyndon Wallace, from Harrogate, who had treatment for tongue cancer at York Hospital, is jumping from 15,000ft to raise money for the unit that cared for him.

Lyndon, who had not been to the dentist for around two years, found a 1cm raised grey-white patch after he bit his tongue one day in 2017 and was urgently referred to the hospital by his GP.

During several hours of surgery, Lyndon’s tongue was rebuilt using tissue from his forearm, which was in turn repaired with a skin graft from his stomach.

He needed three months of speech therapy to learn how to talk properly again – crucial to his job as a consultant trainer and assessor with police forces across the UK.

He still has hospital check-ups every other month and now visits the dentist four times a year.

He says he feels incredibly lucky: “Everyone at York Hospital has been absolutely amazing. “When I go in there I am greeted like an old friend.

“I can’t thank them enough, particularly my care team and staff on wards 16 and G1.”

Lyndon is now marking the second anniversary of his operation with this jump to raise funds and awareness of the rare cancer.

He said: "Oral cancer is rare and finding it early is crucial. Have regular dental check-ups to detect early signs of cancer and any unusual white or red spots, lumps or blemishes, particularly if they have not gone in two weeks."

Lyndon is paying for the skydive himself and asking people to sponsor him at justgiving.com/fundraising/Lyndon-Wallace