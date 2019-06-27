A BANK card stolen in a York burglary was then used eight times in local and city centre shops.
North Yorkshire Police said a man broke into a property in Norfolk Street, off Bishopthorpe Road, late on Friday May 24 or early on Saturday May 25.
"A purse was stolen from the house and the bank card was used eight times in several shops in the local area and York city centre," said a spokeswoman.
She said police had now issued CCTV images of a man believed to have helpful information. Anyone recognising the man should phone101 and ask for Mark Reid or email mark.reid@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.
