The recent controversy over Boris Johnson’s private life does not really interest me, as there are plenty of other extremely good reasons that should disqualify him from ever becoming Prime Minister.

However, what is far more revealing are the appalling comments directed at the neighbours who felt concerned enough to call the police over the incident.

Jacob Rees-Mogg described the couple as ‘Corbynista curtain twitchers’ with no evidence whatsoever to back his assertion that they have any links with Labour or any other political party.

If a couple feels that a neighbour is sufficiently at risk to merit calling the police, they do not deserve abuse from those whose desperation to get Boris Johnson installed as PM overrides any sense of decency whatsoever.

The whole affair exposes the toxicity of elements now running loose in the Conservative Party, namely the ERG.

Tony Fisher,

West End, Strensall, York

Johnson hasn’t applied to be Archbishop of York

IS Boris Johnson auditioning for the post of Prime Minister or the next Archbishop of York? As I recall, two great political leaders of the recent past, Lloyd George and John F Kennedy, had distinctly flaky moral standards. And even the sainted Mr Gladstone had a mission to save London’s ‘Ladies of the Night’ which caused much controversy. Subsequent Liberal leaders have also survived varying forms and degrees of scandal.

It is quite remarkable how many people consider themselves qualified to cast the first stone.

A V Martin, Westfield Close, Wigginton, York

What a poor choice of candidates for next PM

ON return from holiday I find that the Conservative leadership race has now been reduced to two: the blond buffoon and the useless former Health Secretary.

Not much choice there then. Can’t say I am envious of the general Conservative membership in making their decision.

R Hutchinson,

Sherwood Grove, York

MPs need to sort out the crisis in social care

TO the dismay of the 1.4 million people who are living without the care they need, the long-awaited Green Paper to tackle the growing crisis in social care has been delayed once again.

If, as I understand it, the reason is a lack of parliamentary time, then that is a scandal.

For the sake of those currently experiencing hardship, MPs should work late, work on Fridays or weekends or into their parliamentary recess to debate the Green Paper and get social care sorted out once and for all.

Our most vulnerable citizens deserve nothing less.

Mike Padgham,

Chair, Independent Care Group,

Eastway, Eastfield, Scarborough