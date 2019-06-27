Film season launch of the week

Tarantino, City Screen, York, Monday, 8pm

IN the lead-up to the August 14 release of Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, City Screen is to show a Tarantino retrospective over six consecutive Mondays.

First up is Reservoir Dogs (18), his visceral and funny debut with a fractured, time-jumping narrative about robbery and betrayal among thieves. Later come Pulp Fiction (18), July 8; Jackie Brown (15), July 15; Kill Bill 1 & 2 (18) double Bill, July 22; Inglourious Basterds (18), July 29, and Django Unchained (18), August 5.

Adventure of the week

Sir Ranulph Fiennes, Living Dangerously, Grand Opera House, York, Monday, 7.30pm

EXPLORER Sir Ranulph Fiennes is the only man alive ever to have travelled around the Earth’s circumpolar surface. Here he takes a journey through his life, from childhood, school misdemeanours and his army life and early expeditions, through to the Transglobe Expedition and Global Reach Challenge.

Blues gig of the week

Al Morrison’s Blues Experience, The Crescent, York, Friday, 7.30pm

BRAINCHILD of guitarist Al Morrison, from the New York Brass Band, the Blues Experience progressed from BB King tribute act to a ten-piece with their own material that combines horns, guitar and sweet harmonised vocals.

First heard at the 2008 Hull Jazz Festival, Morrison’s combo now plays originals and covers by John Mayer, Cream, BB King, Albert King and Ray Charles.

Edinburgh comes to Selby

Garrett Millerick & Pierre Novellie, Edinburgh Fringe Preview, Selby Town Hall, Saturday, 8pm

SELBY Town Hall will be hosting six comedians over three weekends in July as they prepare for a month-long run at the world’s biggest performing arts festival.

“Each night you’ll get to see two full-length comedy shows for just £7 as a little slice of the greatest festival on earth comes to Selby,” says Selby Town Council arts officer Chris Jones.

First up are Garrett Millerick and Pierre Novellie, new names to the Town Hall.

Musical discovery of the week

Obsessed!, Joseph Rowntree Theatre, York, Thursday, 7.30pm

OBSESSED!, a “smash hot original musical by British musician Gary Sanderson, will be performed in York for one night only by an all-Chinese cast and the New Shanghai Orchestra . Bustling and booming 21st century Shanghai may be the world’s biggest city, but it still clings on to traditional values, as 15-year-old Ling Ling knows only too well. For her, it’s win or bust as the high school mid-term test approaches.

Theatre event of the week and the weeks beyond

Shakespeare’s Rose Theatre, Shakespeare’s Village, Castle car park, York, all summer to September 1

NORTH Yorkshire company Lunchtime Theatrical Productions return for a second summer of Pop-Up Shakespearean Theatre after drawing 80,000 people last year.

After Macbeth, Richard III, Romeo And Juliet and A Midsummer Night’s Dream in 2018, artistic director Damian Cruden oversees Hamlet, Henry V, The Tempest and Twelfth Night, on rotation over ten weeks. The press shows are on Wednesday and Thursday. Watch this space!

Fundraiser of the week

An Evening With Lesley Garrett, Wesley Centre, Malton, Friday, 7.30pm

YORKSHIRE soprano Lesley Garrett is joined by pianist Anna Tilbrook for a night of songs and stories in aid of the £1 million appeal to transform the Methodist Chapel, in Saville Street, into a “unique performance and community space that deserves to attract world-class performers to Malton”.

Edinburgh comes to York

Gabby Killick in Girlfriend From Hell – The Bitch Is Back, Edinburgh Fringe Preview, The Basement, City Screen, York, Saturday, doors 7.30pm

GABBY Killick offers a new series of life hacks on today’s dating and partying scene. Tapping into the mindset of girls about town, she has advice on everything from how to end your love affair with Chardonnay to how to handle an anxious App threatened with deletion.

Festival launch of the week

York Early Music Festival, Innovation, Friday to July 13

THIS year’s YEMF has “the shock of the new”...500 years ago. Taking inspiration from the 500th anniversary of Leonardo da Vinci, the festival celebrates composers, performers, instrument makers and thinkers who moved music forward by daring to be different. Visit ncem.co.uk.yemf for the full programme.

Bassett’s all stars

Greatest Perform, Joseph Rowntree Theatre, York, Saturday, 3pm and 7pm

EMMA Bassett presents a collaboration of dynamic dances, sensational vocals and charismatic acting with performances from The Greatest Showman, Disney shows and pop songs.

​