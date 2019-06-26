PROPERTY website Zoopla has compiled a list of the top ten most expensive homes in York currently up for sale and the five most expensive streets in and around the city.
 

The top ten properites are: 

  1. £1,825,000, Gillygate, YO31, for sale with Carter Jonas
  2. £1,395,000, Clifton, YO30, Clifton, for sale with Carter Jonas
  3. £1,200,000, Bootham, YO30, for sale with Carter Jonas
  4. £1,000,000, Duncombe Place, YO1, for sale with Carter Jonas
  5. £995,000, Clifford Street, YO1, for sale with Carter Jonas
  6. £995,000, St Oswalds Road, YO10, for sale with Carter Jonas
  7. £995,000, Bishopthorpe Road, YO23, for sale with Carter Jonas
  8. £975,000, Shipton Road, YO30, for sale with Carter Jonas
  9. £975,000, St Oswalds Road, YO10, for sale with Carter Jonas
  10. £950,000, Off Bootham, YO30, for sale with Churchills Estate Agents


Here are the 5 most expensive streets in and around York on the Zed-Index: 

The Purey Cust, York YO1

£1,177,797

Brandsby, York YO61

£1,030,842

Driffield Terrace, York YO24

£1,029,609

Crayke, York YO61

£1,006,210

Fenwicks Lane, Fulford, York YO10

£991,807

 