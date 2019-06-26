PROPERTY website Zoopla has compiled a list of the top ten most expensive homes in York currently up for sale and the five most expensive streets in and around the city.
The top ten properites are:
- £1,825,000, Gillygate, YO31, for sale with Carter Jonas
- £1,395,000, Clifton, YO30, Clifton, for sale with Carter Jonas
- £1,200,000, Bootham, YO30, for sale with Carter Jonas
- £1,000,000, Duncombe Place, YO1, for sale with Carter Jonas
- £995,000, Clifford Street, YO1, for sale with Carter Jonas
- £995,000, St Oswalds Road, YO10, for sale with Carter Jonas
- £995,000, Bishopthorpe Road, YO23, for sale with Carter Jonas
- £975,000, Shipton Road, YO30, for sale with Carter Jonas
- £975,000, St Oswalds Road, YO10, for sale with Carter Jonas
- £950,000, Off Bootham, YO30, for sale with Churchills Estate Agents
Here are the 5 most expensive streets in and around York on the Zed-Index:
The Purey Cust, York YO1
£1,177,797
Brandsby, York YO61
£1,030,842
Driffield Terrace, York YO24
£1,029,609
Crayke, York YO61
£1,006,210
Fenwicks Lane, Fulford, York YO10
£991,807