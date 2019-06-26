POLICE in Harrogate are appealing for witnesses after a man exposed himself in front of two women.

The incident occurred on The Old Railway Path that follows Bilton Beck - between Starbeck and Bilton - at around 1pm on Monday.

The women were walking towards the Bilton Lane exit when the man exposed himself.

North Yorkshire Police said: "The suspect is described as white, aged 60-70, between 5ft 6in and 5ft 8in tall, and of medium build.

"He had grey hair possibly in a “bob” style or ear length hair and yellow teeth. He was wearing dark coloured clothing."

Officers are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time who may have witnessed any suspicious behaviour.

In particular, they want to trace a male jogger who passed the females moments before the incident occurred.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Deacy. You can also email jessica.deacy@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190113718.