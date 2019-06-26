SUN worshippers in York and North Yorkshire are set to enjoy a heatwave - but for one day only.
Temperatures are set to soar as high as 27 or 28C in York amid periods of sunshine on Saturday as a 'Spanish plume' - a warm air mass travelling north from Iberia on southerly winds - hits the country.
However some scattered showers are possible later on Saturday and temperatures are expected to fall back to just 20 or 21C by Sunday, and then down to the high teens by early next week, albeit with some more sunshine possible.
Before the weekend, forecasters are expecting plenty of pleasant,warm sunshine both tomorrow and on Friday.