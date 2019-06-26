SPICE Girl Mel B returns home to Leeds for a "brutally honest" In Conversation show at the Grand Theatre on August 25 in support of Women's Aid.

This one-off 7.30pm event follows on from the Spice Girls' first tour in seven years, Melanie Brown's autobiography Brutally Honest and her "explosive" Piers Morgan Life Stories interview on ITV. Tickets are on sale at leedsgrandtheatre.com and on 0844 848 2700.

Leeds Grand's general manager, Ian Sime, says: "We're thrilled to be hosting Mel B. She's no stranger to our stage having performed here as a young girl with Leeds Amateur Operatic Society.

"It’s truly incredible what she has gone on to achieve. A proud ‘Leeds lass’, it seems only fitting that Mel comes home to tell her story to those who know her best."

Scary Spice will "removes the mask of fame and reveal the mother, wife and daughter behind the Spice Girl everyone thinks they know" with insight, frankness and Yorkshire humour as she zigzags through her life story, takes questions from the audience and shows never-before-seen video footage.

Not only will the show support Women’s Aid, for whom Mel is a patron, but also she will invite survivors of domestic abuse from a Leeds refuge to attend.

Melanie says: " I’m so honoured to be sharing my story – good and bad – because I kept so many things secret for so long out of shame and I have learnt over these past few years that through talking, through sharing, you learn and you make real bonds with people. This is a first for me. I want to make it very special, very real and very intimate. I know there will be tears but I am also hoping for few laughs too because that’s the woman I am – as you will discover."