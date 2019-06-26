EMERGENCY services were called to a crash involving a pedestrian in York city centre this afternoon (June 26).

Several police vehicles and an ambulance attended the collision on Museum Street, near the junction with Duncombe Place.

North Yorkshire Police's control room tweeted that roads were closed between High Petergate and Station Road. The roads have now reopened.

A police officer tweeted that traffic was "extremely heavy" in the area.

Motorists were urged to avoid the area.

Officers are currently dealing with an RTC on Museum Street, York. Roads closed between High Petergate and Station Road. Please avoid the area. — NYP Control Room (@NYPControlRoom) 26 June 2019