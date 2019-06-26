A LARGE amount of jewellery was stolen in a burglary at a house in Strensall.

North Yorkshire Police said it happened on The Willows between 4pm and 5pm on Sunday.

A group of three or four men, who had their faces covered, were seen leaving the house and driving off in a blue Volkswagen Golf R at speed, the force added.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the incident, including anyone who can help identify the men in the Golf.

The force confirmed that Asian gold jewellery was among the items stolen. Officers are also appealing to anyone who has been offered it for sale to contact them.

Call North Yorkshire Police with information on 101. Quote 12190113168.