A YORK schoolboy with a rare illness will be supporting staff at a local restaurant when they raise funds for charity after being inspired by the youngster's bravery.

William Rhodes, 10, who lives off Boroughbridge Road, undergoes lifesaving blood transfusions every three weeks to cope with the rare disorder, Diamond Blackfan Anaemia, which means his bone marrow doesn’t make any red blood cells.

The Poppleton Road Primary School pupil is one of only 2000 people with the disorder around the world.

His family has been supported by the charity DBA UK, which aims to deliver support, research and hope to the DBA community by bringing families together to share their experiences, communicate the latest medical information and raise funds to support those with the illness in the UK.

On Saturday, Thompsons fish and chips restaurant, off the A64 near York, will be holding a fundraising day for DBA UK.

William will be joining head chef Helen Thompson and other staff at the restaurant to help raise as much as they can on the day.

Helen said: "I got to know William and his family about seven years ago. After getting to know him, his family, and learning of William's illness we decided to start supporting ‘William's charity’ DBA UK.

"William's strength and determination amazes us, he is always smiling! His bravery is inspirational.

"He really has become part of the little Thompson’s team.

"Thank you to the generosity of our customers the last collection took us over the £1,000 mark."

The fundraising day will include games, a raffle with great prizes up for grabs and a cake stall.

Caroline Rhodes, William’s mum, said: "We are so grateful to Thompson’s staff and customers for all the fundraising they’ve done for DBA UK so far.

"William can't wait to go join in with the fundraising, he is very excited."

She added that the family are keen to raise awareness of DBA UK and funds for its vital research into Diamond Blackfan Anaemia.

Over the last six months William has had complications with a serious build up of iron in his heart.

This is now under control as he is taking different medication which has removed the iron from his heart.

Caroline has recently set up a justgiving page for anyone who would like to donate to DBA UK in support of William. Visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/supportwilliam