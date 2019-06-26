A CONCERT will be held in York's Rowntree Park on Saturday, where students from York College will showcase their musical talents.
The ‘Summer Sounds in the Park’ concert, from noon to 5pm, will see students performing a variety of music, including jazz, classical, pop and rock.
There will be performances from the college soul band, jazz band, choir and various groups made up of A-level and vocational music students.
It will take place on the raised stage area in Rowntree Park and is free to the general public.