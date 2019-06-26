A CARNIVAL-style parade through the streets of Selby is being planned to help the town and the abbey to celebrate the 950th anniversary of the landmark church.

The event will mark the Feast Day of Selby Abbey’s patron saint Germain on July 31 with banners, articulated puppets, dancing and music. The abbey will also be welcoming a newly-commissioned icon of St Germain on the day.

Created and performed by locally-based arts and community groups, and part funded by Arts Council England, the day will reference the journey of the monk, Benedict, who founded the abbey in 1069, from France to Selby.

“This will be a high-quality, celebratory project providing a chance for people living, working and studying in Selby to connect with their history and join in the parade,” said Cllr Chris Pearson.

“We’ve always known there was a real variety of arts groups in our district and it is fantastic to see them come together to work on this kind of large-scale project. There’ll be silk banners, a ten foot tall Benedict, articulated swan puppets and dancing students telling this wonderful story which is an integral part of the story of our abbey and the town itself.”

Several Selby groups will be working with leading arts company, Edgelands Arts, to deliver the event, including:

- Selby Abbey Choir, living history groups and re-enactors

- Tadcaster-based Leilah Vyner, from Dragon Willow, will work with local groups to weave and make puppets and creatures from all types of natural materials.

- Selby Theatre and Dance Academy will work with Selby’s cheerleaders, dancers, gymnasts and sports clubs clubs

- Just Drama, a local dramaturgist, will involve local schools and help devise and create a performance within the parade

- Local music ensembles and musicians from schools have also been approached to get involved

Selby Abbey vicar John Weetman said: “The story how the abbey came to be founded, is a rich and marvellous tale involving visions, mutilation, theft, and great travels. St Germain’s finger, previously bitten off by an excessively devout monk, is taken (at his behest in a heavenly vision) from his tomb in Auxerre. Benedict then transports it to England within his arm (to avoid detection) and finally lands at Selby (having first made a wrong turn and headed to Salisbury), where he founds the first Benedictine monastery which subsequently became the site of the Abbey. We want to bring together and welcome the wider community to join with us in this celebration.”

The parade will start from Scott Road Community Centre and end at Selby Abbey where a living history day will take place. There will be events, crafts and re-enactments in and around the abbey all day. The parade is part of the Selby 950 year-long celebrations, which also include the Selby Sings project involving local school children and a large-scale performance in Selby Abbey. There will also be a light-work installation by a leading artist to illuminate the abbey for three evenings in November. The artwork will feature recorded footage. There is also a Hidden Histories street scape project that explores the history and heritage of Selby.