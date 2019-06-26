A NORTH Yorkshire teenager who lost his father to a brain tumour last year is hosting a fundraising gala for charity.
Thirteen-year-old Rafe Colman-Chadwick’s event, which will raise funds for Brain Tumour Research, takes place at the band stand at Harrogate Valley Gardens on July 20 at 2pm and celebrities have voiced their support. His father Damian Colman was 49 when he died of Glioblastoma multiforme, a type of brain tumour. He was an actor and musician and worked tirelessly on projects to help homeless people regain their dignity and overcome barriers using the power of music and drama.
BAFTA Award-winning actress Miriam Margolyes sent a message to get the community to back Rafe’s gala: “Rafe lost his lovely father to a brain tumour. But he didn’t let grief overwhelm him. He’s doing something to conquer this horrible cancer. Let’s get behind Rafe. Please put money into the fundraising gala concert Rafe is arranging.”
Rafe’s mother, Clair Challenor-Chadwick, said: “I’ve spent a decade raising awareness and funds for charities and good causes over the years via my firm Cause UK, but this cause is of course incredibly close to my heart. Rafe and I felt it would be beautiful to host a small charity event in his dad’s memory.”
Screenwriter Russell T Davies, behind hits including Doctor Who and the current BBC smash, Years and Years, is also backing Rafe’s event.
This is not a ticketed event. Rafe is kindly asking for donations. Visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/valleygardens