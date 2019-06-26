A NORTH Yorkshire teenager who lost his father to a brain tumour last year is hosting a fundraising gala for charity.

Thirteen-year-old Rafe Colman-Chadwick’s event, which will raise funds for Brain Tumour Research, takes place at the band stand at Harrogate Valley Gardens on July 20 at 2pm and celebrities have voiced their support. His father Damian Colman was 49 when he died of Glioblastoma multiforme, a type of brain tumour. He was an actor and musician and worked tirelessly on projects to help homeless people regain their dignity and overcome barriers using the power of music and drama.