A BAND has stepped up to help a York school that was badly damaged in a burglary.

The Shepherd Group Youth Band have offered their services to help Dringhouses Primary after a break in last month.

Musical Director Craig Brown will stage a fundraising concert in collaboration with Clare Clarke, the school’s music teacher. Craig said: “This is a chance to celebrate to fantastic work that goes on at the school, showcasing the young talent and promoting community support.”

Gill Williams, head teacher, said: “This fundraising concert is a real celebration of the strength of our community.

“The recent burglary and vandalism was shocking for the school however we have all pulled together and moved forward.

“Many thanks to everybody involved, including the Marriott Hotel and the Shepherd Group Youth Band, for giving their time and energy to this - particularly Craig Brown and Richard Wilton who’s idea this was.

“We look forward to what I know will be a wonderful musical event.”

The concert will take place at the Marriott York, Tadcaster Road, on Monday, July 8 from 6.30pm-7.30pm. Admission is free however there will be a collection in aid of the school. It will feature items from the band and pupils of Dringhouses primary.

The Shepherd Group Youth Band are an award winning ensemble and are part of a five band organisation based at Monks Cross. They perform regularly around the city and are delighted to be able to collaborate with the school in this way and are looking forward to performing alongside Dringhouses pupils.

Click here for tickets.