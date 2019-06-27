A DECISION has been taken on the future of Scarborough's off-season Park&Ride service.

Following a public consultation, North Yorkshire County Council's executive has approved a recommendation to close the two Scarborough sites during the winter.

The service was introduced at sites on Seamer Road and Filey Road in 2009, and initially, had a significant positive impact on congestion.

Since 2012, passenger numbers have steadily declined.

Last year, the service cost £496,000 to run and the decision to close the two sites could save more than £150,000 a year.

NYCC's decision, made earlier this week, will also save empty buses driving around the town in the winter, which will help improve the environment.

Scarborough's Park&Ride services will cease running between November 1 and April 1, except when Easter

falls earlier than April 1, when it will instead operate from Good Friday.

Consideration will also be given to operating on limited days off-season for special events.

A public consultation showed that 60 per cent of respondents supported the closures.