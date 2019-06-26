WORKS to improve a major road in East Yorkshire will get underway next week.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council said the works will start on the A614 between Market Weighton and Holme on Spalding Moor on Monday and are scheduled to run until July 19, between 7pm and 6am Monday to Friday.

The work will cost £650,000, and will be carried out on behalf of the council by Britcon (UK) Ltd. It is funded from the government’s Local Growth Fund, secured by the York, North Yorkshire and East Riding Local Enterprise Partnership, following a successful bid by the council.

Work will start at Harswell Lane and run eastwards to Gallymoor roundabout under traffic management controlled by a convoy system. Cliffe Road will be closed on the nights of July 3 and July 9 whilst work takes place across the junction. The diversion will be via Cliffe Lane, Sand Lane, C8 Cliffe Road, and the A1079.

During work on the Gallymoor roundabout, the Market Weighton/ Holme on Spalding Moor leg of the roundabout will be closed between July 11 and July 19. Traffic will be diverted via the A1079, Shiptonthorpe roundabout, and the A614.

Work will then move to Market Weighton Road / Holme Road to resurface the carriageway. This will mean that the C42 Market Weighton/ Holme Road will be closed overnight from July 22 until August 6, and traffic will be diverted via the A1079, Shiptonthorpe roundabout, and the A614.

River Lane will also be closed, with a diversion signed along Cliffe Road, A1079, and A614.