I read in The Press that yet again City of York Council staff sickness rates have increased despite £180,000 being spent trying to reduce them (Staff sick days at York council, rise again, June 22). This comes as no surprise.

When Andrea Dudding, the Unison secretary in York, says that the council has not really got to grips with the problem or its underlying causes never were her words more accurate. Does the council ever get to grips with any problem?