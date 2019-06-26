A LOCAL school is celebrating a special milestone anniversary with its annual art exhibition.

Copmanthorpe School’s fourth annual art exhibition, Art Through the Decades, honours the presence of a school in the village for 150 years.

Each year group focused on a different decade, from Impressionism to modern abstract street art.

Head teacher Mrs Rogers said: “I am very proud of all the children and what they have produced, not only for this exhibition, but also the quality of work throughout the year.

“Our art exhibition has become a highlight of our school calendar, where we welcome our whole community into the school.

“It’s really quite impressive.”

As part of its celebrations, the school is also planning a tea party and tours of the school on July 10, to which past pupils and former teachers are invited.

For more information go to copmanthorpeprimary.co.uk