IN the mid 1970s, archaeologists digging beneath Coppergate began to unearth wonders. They were rather down-to-earth wonders - textiles, leather shoes preserved in the saturated soil, elaborately worked bone combs, and the like. But they transformed our understanding of the Vikings.
By the time they finished their dig, the archaeologists had unearthed the remains of part of a Viking city. The underground museum built on the site - complete with recreations of Viking houses right next to where the originals had been - caused a sensation. Opened by Prince Charles in 1984, Jorvik attracted journalists from as far afield as Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Japan, and made headlines around the world.
Until then, York had been thought of as a Roman city. Since then, it has been the Viking city par excellence. Now the Romans are ready to strike back, however.
The York Archaeological Trust, which was responsible for the Coppergate dig, now wants to repeat the Jorvik magic with a new Roman museum and centre. It hopes to start excavating beneath Rougier Street - where a major £150 million redevelopment is planned - next year, looking for Roman remains. The dig may last two years, and the new Roman centre could be double the size of Jorvik.
No-one knows quite what Roman remains might be found here. But this part of Rougier Street - beneath the Society Bar, which would be demolished - is near where the old Roman road approached a bridge across the Ouse. The waterlogged ground conditions mean that, just as with Jorvik, objects that reveal much about ordinary life in Roman York could be revealed.
There is a long way to go yet. But these are hugely exciting plans. We can’t wait to see what happens.
