IN the mid 1970s, archaeologists digging beneath Coppergate began to unearth wonders. They were rather down-to-earth wonders - textiles, leather shoes preserved in the saturated soil, elaborately worked bone combs, and the like. But they transformed our understanding of the Vikings.

By the time they finished their dig, the archaeologists had unearthed the remains of part of a Viking city. The underground museum built on the site - complete with recreations of Viking houses right next to where the originals had been - caused a sensation. Opened by Prince Charles in 1984, Jorvik attracted journalists from as far afield as Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Japan, and made headlines around the world.