A TIPPER van was stolen from outside a property in a North Yorkshire village.

North Yorkshire Police said the white Ford Transit tipper van, with the registration ND12 DHM, was stolen from Beech Croft in Barlby, near Selby, at around 3.55am on Monday.

The van was sign-written with 'D G LANDSCAPING'.

The force added that local CCTV shows the stolen van leaving in convoy with a dark coloured Ford Mondeo and that the vehicle was last sighted on Monday morning in a small car park in Micklefield.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for anyone with any information to call 101 and quote reference 12190113454.