A CYCLIST is in hospital following a crash in a York road.

North Yorkshire Police said the incident occurred at a roundabout in University Road, at about 8.50am on Tuesday, when a silver Hyundai vehicle collided with a 58-year-old woman on a pedal cycle.

The force said: "The cyclist was crossing the roundabout heading towards Heslington and the driver of the car was turning right to go up University Road at the time of the collision.

"The cyclist is currently in hospital receiving treatment to her face and elbow, having suffered quite serious injuries.

"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call 101, select option 2, and ask for Emily Clark.

You can also email emily.clark@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting the reference number 12190114189.