A WELL-KNOWN television presenter and scientist is to open a new show at a York university tomorrow (Wednesday, June 26) - aimed at building confidence and motivating girls to consider a job using STEM subjects.

BBC TV presenter and Scientist Fran Scott will be hosting See Women, a live, interactive, curriculum-linked stage show, with the hope of inspiring girls to take up STEM (science,technology, engineering and maths) careers and to challenge gender stereotypes.

The show, which begins at 1pm in the STEM centre at the University of York in Heslington, is a collaboration between Siemens and the Girls’ School Association (GSA), that will run for 50 minutes, and combine a mixture of live experiments and Q&As that will aims to teach and inspire others.

About 300 children from schools across Yorkshire will also be in attendance.

Fran Scott is best known for her fiery demonstrations on CBBC’s Absolute Genius with Dick and Dom and more recently as the Engineering Judge on Channel 4’s Lego Masters.

She has a passion for engineering as well as explaining it to those who may have not yet found it’s brilliance.

A Neuroscientist by training, but an Engineer at heart, Fran uses her knowledge to entertain and excite audiences on both stage and screen, using high impact demonstrations to prove her scientific point.

She has since presented 18 different television series for the BBC and Channel 4, as well as International channels across the globe.

She said: “As the only female science presenter on CBBC, I am on a mission to transform the lack of female role models on Children’s Television.

“This event will be a great introduction for women who are keen scientists or for those who are not sure. Come along.”