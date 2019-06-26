A TOURISM boss has hailed a proposed archaeological dig and Roman attraction in York’s Rougier Street as a major boost to the city’s economy.
Paul Whiting, head of Visit York, said the York Archaeological Trust’s scheme - part of a £150 million proposed redevelopment of the area - was an ‘exciting project for the city and one that will have significant long-term economic benefits for York.’
He said: “Both the archaeological excavations and the attraction itself will expand our understanding of York’s fascinating Roman history and add a new asset to our city’s rich heritage offer.
“What York Archaeological Trust did for the Vikings with the Coppergate excavations it can now do to showcase the impact of the Romans over 2,000 years ago.”
Guy Nixon, founder and CEO of Native, which will operate the proposed new hotel, said he ‘couldn’t be more excited’ to have the opportunity to bring its unique aparthotel and restaurant concept to York, alongside the archaeological trust, in the Roman Quarter.
“Every project Native undertakes is unique, whether crafting the new or reimagining the old,” he said.
“We seek to create spaces that connect with and reflect the very best of the communities in which we operate whether that’s a converted 19th century cotton warehouse in Manchester’s Northern Quarter, a reconstructed 18th century tea warehouse on the Southbank or this exciting opportunity to develop a new landmark scheme within the ancient city walls of York.”