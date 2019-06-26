MAKE It York is to undergo a huge shake-up after its new boss announced a restructuring of the business.

Sean Bullick, who took over as managing director of the city’s destination management organisation six months ago, has decided to merge its ‘five brands’ into two.

Visit York will focus on the consumer-facing side of the organisation, working in the tourism sector, while Make It York will prioritise wider economic development.

The decision has led to four redundancies, which The Press understands include head of business Andrew Sharp, head of Science City York Heather Niven, and head of PR and corporate communications Kay Hyde - however, when asked Make It York said that “it does not comment on individual staff issues”.

Under the new plans, the work previously delivered under the banners of VisitYork4Meetings, Make It York for Business and Science City York will be absorbed into the new combined teams, with businesses able to contact the core team across the organisation.

Mr Bullick said that the the move comes as a response to changing conditions and opportunities in the city since Make It York was established four years ago.

These include the UNESCO City of Media Arts designation, plans for the development of the York Central site, the development of York’s cultural strategy and the place-based narrative work that has been commissioned by City of York Council.

He said: “Over our first four-year term, we found our feet and showed where we could make most impact, from supporting and delivering festivals like Bloom and the city’s Christmas celebrations to managing the re-vamped Shambles Market.

“Coming in with fresh eyes, I am really excited by the opportunities out there and am confident that we have the expertise to build on the work that has already been done.

"By bringing all our consumer activity together under the Visit York brand, and our commercial focus under a broader Make It York banner, it will be easier to support businesses, established and new to the city.”

The organisation also plans to recruit three brand new roles created as part of Make It York’s growth approach. Businesses working with Make It York will receive briefings on the changes.