DEVELOPERS behind a scheme for 266 homes in York have lodged an appeal after waiting almost four years for city councillors to decide on the planning application.

The Press reported back in 2015 that Miller Homes had submitted a planning application to build 271 new homes on a 10 hectare site at the Civil Service Sports Ground, in Boroughbridge Ground, that would include two, three and four bedroomed detached and semi-detached houses, with 25 per cent of houses being classed as affordable.

However, four years on the company is still awaiting a decision and has now asked the national Planning Inspectorate to intervene, due to the council’s “non-determination” of the case.

In an appeal, the company said: “The application proposed a high-quality residential development of 271 dwellings, access, public open space, landscaping, and associated infrastructure, and was supported by a suite of supporting documents and reports.

“Following the submission of the planning application and upon receipt of consultation responses, the application was amended in response to consultee comments and amendments and updated information was submitted to the council on March 7, 2017.

“The revised application reduced the total number of dwellings proposed to 266 dwellings.

“A full list of the revised submitted plans and reports was submitted, resolving all technical matters over the extended determination period and engaging in extensive dialogue with officers throughout, but the application remained undetermined by the council.”

The firm added that its plans contribute to much-needed housing and affordable homes in a sustainable location in York.

It said: “This is a positive benefit given the significant shortfall of affordable housing in York and the delay which will inevitably result in the recent decision to conduct further consultation on the new Local Plan prior to examination hearings.

“The assessments of the site in the supporting Green Belt studies do not see the site as performing as a Green Belt function.

“The proposals have raised very little if any, material planning concerns from any party.

“They have not raised concerns from the local community or seen the extensive objections which have been characteristic of other housing proposals around the city, nor are there any objections to the development of the site from the local parish council, a unique circumstance in the city.”

Miller Homes added that it had asked for a four-day public inquiry, citing that the scale and nature of its plans require discussion of complex planning issues.

Mike Slater, assistant director for planning and public protection for City of York Council, said: “The council can no longer determine the application as it is now with the secretary of state to determine but planning committee will be asked to indicate what its position on the application is for the purposes of the appeal at a meeting next month.”