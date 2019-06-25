ONE of York's most iconic music venues looks set to remain open until "at least" January next year - despite closing for a summer break.

The future of Fibbers in Toft Green looked in doubt when it announced on Facebook that this Saturday will be its ‘closing down party’.

The venue's website also said that as of June 30 this year: “Fibbers on Toft Green is now closed for gigs, sorry. New Location coming soon.”

Club promoter Tim Hornsby told The Press that Fibbers was closing, but may reopen "elsewhere in the city".

His comments came after reports last month that the venue was in doubt after the club revealed its premises had been sold to a new developer, and could become a hotel.

However, Aaron Mellor, of Tokyo Industries, the leaseholder of the site, today (Tuesday, June 25) said Fibbers was closing for a summer break - but would reopen in September.

He said: "Fibbers is staying where it is. It's not closing yet - we are closing just for the summer like we have done every summer for seven years.

"We have a rolling lease until at least January 2020 but I suspect it will extend past then also."

He added: "Fibbers is closing like it has done every summer for many years and reopens in September ready for the returning universities.

"We close for the summer for three reasons (1) we are quite a student focussed venue and the students leave the city in the summer (2) bands do festivals and have radius block outs so we can not get as many dates (3) customers prefer beer gardens and festivals in the sunshine."

Fibbers was originally located in Stonebow House but moved in 2014 after City of York Council took over the freehold of that building, which has since been sold to developers and transformed into the Supersonic Fitness Centre.

Fibbers has played host to some notable acts over the years, including The Killers and Coldplay.