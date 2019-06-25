YORK Samaritans is having an open day at York Station to mark ‘Talk To Us’ month.
In July, the charity is celebrating its annual awareness month, which aims to let people know that the Samaritans are there for them if they are going through a tough time, at any time of the day or night.
Events will include a collection and awareness day at York Station this Saturday (June 29).
As part of its Talk To Us campaign, Samaritans hopes that using its SHUSH listening tips will motivate the public to lend a supportive ear to friends, family members and anyone else who may be struggling.
Full information about the SHUSH tips (Show you care, Have patience, Use open
questions, Say it back and
Have courage) can be found at samaritans.org/shush
In 2018, more than 20,000 people volunteered their time for Samaritans, spending over one million hours responding to calls for help.
The charity also reached more than half a million people through its work in local communities.
It has 201 branches across the UK and Ireland and its volunteers respond to a call for help every six seconds.