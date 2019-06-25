A 17-YEAR-OLD boy was allegedly robbed at knifepoint in a North Yorkshire town.

It happened in fields next to Kingsley Drive in Harrogate between 7pm and 7.30pm on Saturday, North Yorkshire Police said.

A spokesperson for the force added: "The victim was approached by four males with their faces covered, who threatened the victim with knives while taking several items of property."

North Yorkshire Police is now appealing for witnesses and information about the incident

Call the force on 101, select option 2, and ask for David Curtis.