A YORK hair salon has made it to the finals of a prestigious industry awards ceremony.

Ross Charles, which is based on Gillygate, has been announced as a finalist for Men's Hairdresser of the Year at the Hair Magazine Awards.

The annual awards ceremony is now in its 14th year and is renowned for recognising and celebrating excellence in hair products and professionals in the UK.

To enter, the salon had to provide a written entry, outlining why it deserves the award and including evidence.

Owner Ross Charles said: "I am honoured to be recognised as a finalist.

"I dedicate myself to this craft and strive to produce a really high standard of men's hairdressing, so it is brilliant when this is picked up within the industry."

The awards ceremony will be held at Shakespeare's Globe Theatre in London on Monday, September 16.