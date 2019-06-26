THIS coming Saturday will be Armed Forces Day, when the nation traditionally celebrates the men and women who serve in the forces.

We have had many reminders recently of just how much we owe those who put their lives on the line for their country in the past. Just a week or so ago we were remembering Lance Bombardier Matthew Hatton, from Haxby, and other local men (Marine David Hart and Trooper Ashley David Smith) who lost their lives in Afghanistan ten years ago.