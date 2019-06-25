A POPULAR former confectionary shop manager in York, described as a “gentle soul”, has died at the age of 88.

Joyce Cottom worked at the Black Boy shop on Coney Street, next to The Press’ newspaper offices - then called the Evening Press.

She worked there from the age of 16 in the late 1940s and all the way through the 1950s.

She then went on to work on the beauty counter at the Timothy Whites shop in the same street and after that she became a housewife.

While working at the confectionary shop she became well-known, particularly among staff at The Press, her husband Ian, said.

He added: “All the journalistic staff used to go there and all the staff knew Joyce.”

Joyce was born in the village of Crayke, north of York.

She attended the now closed Queen Anne School in York.

Ian, 91, met Joyce in the late 1940s while working for The Press as a proofreader.

He held the job for 44 years and Joyce was running the confectionary shop at the time they met.

They got married in 1954 at St Barnabas Church in York.

Ian said: “Joyce was such a kind person.

"Everyone liked her.

“She was quite a gentle soul.”

Ian and Joyce owned and lived in the same house in New Earswick since they got married.

Ian added: “We have travelled quite a bit.

“We have been to Fiji, New Zealand, Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore and America.”

Joyce died on June 18 after suffering from pneumonia.

Her funeral will be held at York Crematorium on July 4 at 2.20pm.

Anyone who knew Joyce and would like to pay their respects is welcome to attend on the day.